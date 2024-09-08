Burglary suspects arrested at Antioch Halloween store

One of two Halloween store burglary suspects arrested by Antioch Police and a mask worn by one of them on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Photos: Antioch PD

One has prior felony convictions

By Antioch Police Department

On September 5th, Officers Whitson and Tanguma responded to a reported burglary at Spirit Halloween after a caller saw two men inside the store with flashlight. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspects—both wearing Halloween masks—pushing shopping carts full of costumes across Somerville Road.

After detaining the individuals, security footage confirmed their involvement in the break-in. A search revealed that the suspects were carrying ammunition, and one had prior felony convictions. Both were arrested for burglary and unlawful possession of ammunition and are now in county jail.



Halloween store burglary suspect & mask 09-05-24

