Back by popular demand, the Antioch Recreation Department is proud to present its 5th Annual Big Truck Day! This year, Big Truck Day will take place on September 19th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm in the Antioch Community Center parking lot at Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way.

It will also be Food Truck Thursday, hosted by Foodie Crew SF, offering a variety of food options throughout the evening. To see the food truck lineup, follow @foodiecrewsf

If you or your company wishes to reserve a space for your vehicle or large equipment, please visit antiochca.gov/big-truck-day/. Applications will close Friday, September 13th.



Big Truck Day 9-19-24

