5th Annual Antioch Big Truck Day Sept. 19
Back by popular demand, the Antioch Recreation Department is proud to present its 5th Annual Big Truck Day! This year, Big Truck Day will take place on September 19th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm in the Antioch Community Center parking lot at Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way.
It will also be Food Truck Thursday, hosted by Foodie Crew SF, offering a variety of food options throughout the evening. To see the food truck lineup, follow @foodiecrewsf
If you or your company wishes to reserve a space for your vehicle or large equipment, please visit antiochca.gov/big-truck-day/. Applications will close Friday, September 13th.
