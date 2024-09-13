«
»

Country Resource Fair for Seniors in Antioch Sept. 13

Join in for an exciting day dedicated to empowering our senior community! On September 13th, we’re hosting a Senior Country Resource Fair featuring over 30 vendors offering valuable information on health, wellness, finance, housing & more!

Date: Friday, September 13th

Location: Antioch Senior Center- Parking Lot, 415 W. 2nd at E Streets in Rivertown

Time: 11am-1:30pm

For more information about the Antioch Senior Center.


the attachments to this post:


Country Resource Festival 09-13-24


This entry was posted on Saturday, September 7th, 2024 at 4:51 pm and is filed under Community, Rivertown, Seniors. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply