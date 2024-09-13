Country Resource Fair for Seniors in Antioch Sept. 13
Join in for an exciting day dedicated to empowering our senior community! On September 13th, we’re hosting a Senior Country Resource Fair featuring over 30 vendors offering valuable information on health, wellness, finance, housing & more!
Date: Friday, September 13th
Location: Antioch Senior Center- Parking Lot, 415 W. 2nd at E Streets in Rivertown
Time: 11am-1:30pm
For more information about the Antioch Senior Center.
