Join in for an exciting day dedicated to empowering our senior community! On September 13th, we’re hosting a Senior Country Resource Fair featuring over 30 vendors offering valuable information on health, wellness, finance, housing & more!

Date: Friday, September 13th

Location: Antioch Senior Center- Parking Lot, 415 W. 2nd at E Streets in Rivertown

Time: 11am-1:30pm

For more information about the Antioch Senior Center.



Country Resource Festival 09-13-24

