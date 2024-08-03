Walnut Creek burglary suspect from Antioch arrested, DA files charges

Burglary suspect Joshua Michael Spain-Cue was arrested in Walnut Creek on July 30, 2024. Photo: WCPD

Bail set at $250,000; has previous arrest record

By Lt. Bruce Jower, Walnut Creek Police Department

On July 30, 2024, around 11:00 a.m., an alert citizen called Walnut Creek Police to report a suspicious person entering their neighbor’s backyard. WCPD officers responded to the 1100 block of Flowerwood Place and found the suspect, Joshua Michael Spain-Cue, (34-year-old from Antioch, born 7/6/90) inside the residence.

WCPD officers took him into custody and linked him to another burglary in the 800 block of Bancroft Road. Spain-Cue was then booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on burglary charges of: PC 460(a)- First Degree Burglary (Residence) and ​​PC 460(b)- Second Degree Burglary (Commercial)

WCPD Detectives presented the case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, which filed two counts of burglary against Spain-Cue. His bail is $250,000, and he remains in custody.

However, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the is six-foot, two-inch tall, 175-pound and blonde-haired, blue-eyed Hispanic man is being held on no bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 13th in Superior Court.

According to localcrimenews.com, Spain-Cue was also arrested by Walnut Creek Police on March 22nd for resisting, obstructing, delaying a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested by Martinez Police on July 19, 2021, on warrants or holds only.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (925) 943-5865.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



