Pass2Class offers free bus passes for students in Contra Costa County

Pass2Class offers free bus passes to Contra Costa students at the beginning of the school year to encourage the use of bus transportation to and from school. Pass2Class reduces traffic congestion and air pollution by reducing the number of cars being driven to school.

The 2024 program offers free County Connection, Tri Delta Transit, WestCAT, or AC Transit bus passes for up to two (2) students per household for up to two months. Learn more at https://511contracosta.org/schools/pass2class-program/



Pass2Class flier

