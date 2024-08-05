Coroner rules January Antioch death of 39-year-old man a homicide

Police seek suspect, ask public’s help

By Lt. Desmond Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On 01-07-2024, at 9:45pm, Antioch PD patrol officers in conjunction with Contra Costa County Fire responded to a report of an assault that just occurred on the 1900 block of D Street, Antioch. When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 39-year-old male, who was down and unconscious. Officers rendered aid, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

After speaking with several witnesses and obtaining video surveillance, it was discovered the victim was struck at least one time knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall to the ground. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital pending a coroner’s investigation.

On 07-30-2024, the Antioch PD Investigations Bureau received the coroner’s report, which indicated the cause of death was ruled a homicide. The Investigations Bureau is investigating all evidence at this time in the hopes of identifying additional witnesses and leads. Based on the information obtained, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Detective Becerra at abecerra@antiochca.gov or (925) 779-6937.



APD & Sheriff-Coroner Crime Scene Do Not Cross – Homicide Investigation

