Grace Bible Fellowship Church of Antioch opens new childcare center

The Grace Childcare Center is now open on the campus of Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch. Photo: Grace Arms

“This place has been dedicated, everything in and around this house. Everything we submit to the Lordship of Jesus Christ.” – Pastor Kirkland Smith

By Allen D. Payton

On Sunday, July 7, 2024, Grace Bible Fellowship Church of Antioch celebrated the Grand Opening of its new Grace Childcare Center, a project of the church’s Grace Arms non-profit organization.

The Grace Childcare Center is a state-of-the-art preschool situated in Antioch. Our center is committed to delivering exceptional childcare services, fostering interactive learning, and creating unforgettable childhood experiences. We are currently seeking highly motivated teachers who can inspire and contribute to our outstanding team. This presents an excellent opportunity to join a friendly, vibrant, and dynamic work environment.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Pastor Kirkland Smith read Psalm 127:1 saying, “Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain. Unless the Lord watches over the city, the guards that stand watch are in vain. For every house is built by somebody but God is the builder.”

“May every person who enters this property know they’re entering on holy ground,” he continued. “This place has been dedicated, everything in and around this house. Everything we submit to the Lordship of Jesus Christ.”

Pastor Kirkland Smith and Program Director Beate Bell cut the ribbon to officially open the Grace Childcare Center on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Source: Grace Arms video screenshots.

“So, it’s a privilege, it’s an honor as we embark upon another new chapter and endeavor for us,” Smith stated. He and Program Director Beate Bell then cut the red ribbon on the outside of the entrance doors.

“We’re ready to open. We’re ready for business,” the pastor added.

Grace Childcare Center’s mission is to provide a safe learning environment for children ages 24 months through five years old.

The focus is to equip each child with a stimulating early childcare experience focused on promoting strong cognitive and emotional development in order to build up community, civic and socially-minded individuals. This will be done through creative and hands on learning, with parental involvement, to build a firm and enduring foundation in the early formative years.

Operating hours are from 7am – 6pm, Monday through Friday. The facility holds 20 children in three fun and creative animal themed rooms, Duckie, Panda and Tiger where the children will engage in a play-based curriculum including yoga, arts and music.

If you would like to enroll your child in the Grace Childcare Center, located at 3415 Oakley Road in Antioch, please call (925) 522-2017 or email Program Director Beate Bell at bbell@gracearmsofantioch.org.

To learn more visit www.gracearmsofantioch.org/childcare.

See ribbon cutting video.



Grace Childcare Center ribbon cutting scenes 070724





Grace Childcare Center logo





gchildcare

