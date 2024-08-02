CCC Library: Discover & Go now offering free Clipper cards to select attractions

Free museums – Free transportation to get there!

Contra Costa County Library is once again offering free Clipper cards for use with Discover & Go reservations from August 1 while supplies last. The offer is good for select Discover & Go attractions. County residents, who are 18 or older, can submit a request for Clipper cards by clicking on the banner ad on their Discover & Go pass starting August 1.

To sign-up for Clipper cards, view your August – December 2024 reservation on your Discover & Go account:

Click the “Print/Download” button Click on the “Free transit passes” banner on your Discover & Go pass to request your Clipper cards. The banner will look like this:

Clipper cards will be mailed to cardholders’ homes approximately five business days prior to their museum visit. The offer is limited to one request per household (for up to two $20 Clipper cards) and is available while supplies last. This promotion is a partnership between 511 Contra Costa and the Library and is intended to encourage the use of public transportation to visit museums.

“There is no better way to enjoy cultural venues, museums and fun attractions around the Bay Area than Discover & Go,” said County Librarian Alison McKee. “Thanks to 511 Contra Costa you can use public transportation to get there.”

Since its inception in 2011, Discover & Go has met Contra Costa County Library’s goal of providing access to culture inside and outside the library by partnering with over 100 California cultural destinations, and making over 1,000,000 visits possible for library cardholders.

511 Contra Costa is a comprehensive Transportation Demand Management (TDM) program that promotes transportation alternatives to the single occupant vehicle and encourages “green commutes”. For more information, visit 511contracosta.org.

The following attractions qualify as destinations for this Clipper card promotion.

Ardenwood Historic Farm Pacific Pinball Museum

Asian Art Museum Peralta Hacienda Museum

Bay Area Discovery Museum Richmond Museum of History

Beat Museum Ruth Bancroft Garden

Bedford Gallery San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

California Academy of Sciences San Francisco Symphony

Cartoon Art Museum San Jose Museum of Art

Contemporary Jewish Museum San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles

de Young Museum Shadelands Ranch

Exploratorium Smuin Modern Ballet (San Francisco)

Freight & Salvage (Berkeley) UC Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive

Legion of Honor UC Berkeley Botanical Gardens

Lindsay Wildlife Experience The Tech Interactive

Oakland Museum of California Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum

For additional information about this promotion, you can contactthe Contra Costa County Library at ccclib.org/contact-us.



CCC Library Free Transit Passes

