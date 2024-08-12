Sutter Health names new CEO for Sutter Delta Medical Center

New Sutter Delta Medical Center CEO Trevor Brand. Photo: Sutter Health

Starts August 26th

By Monique Binkley Smith, Manager, Media Relations, Sutter Health

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 – Northern California-based not-for-profit Sutter Health has named Trevor D. Brand to be the next CEO of Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch.

Brand comes to Sutter Health from City of Hope Atlanta, where he was chief operating officer, managing operations across six states and overseeing $2 billion in annual revenue. Under his leadership, service line performance improved, increasing hospital revenue by 13%. At City of Hope Atlanta, Brand also focused on fostering a culture of trust, implementing “people plans” that enhanced employee retention and engagement and reduced turnover rates by 5% annually. He also initiated a capital planning process resulting in a $10 million equipment and facilities improvement plan.

“Trevor Brand is an experienced and dynamic healthcare leader with a proven track record of excellence in hospital operations,” said Tosan Boyo, president of Sutter Health’s Greater East Bay Market. “I am thrilled to welcome him to Sutter Health to lead Sutter Delta Medical Center. In his new role, Trevor will focus on strengthening and growing Sutter Delta’s community partnerships and physician relationships and ensure the medical center continues to the deliver high-quality, connected and equitable patient care for which it is recognized.”

Brand’s previous roles include chief operating officer/senior vice president of Operations at City of Hope Phoenix and chief of staff and vice president of Strategic Initiatives at City of Hope National. He also held leadership positions at Erlanger Health System in Tennessee and North Carolina.

Brand holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management from Austin Peay State University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Brand succeeds Sherie Hickman at the helm of Sutter Delta. Hickman retired earlier this year after a long and successful career at Sutter.

Brand starts at Sutter Delta Medical Center on Aug. 26.



