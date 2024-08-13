Extended Reality: Shaping our technological landscape

Artificial intelligence-generated designs including one of the author’s glasses. By Neil Sterud.

Having recently attended the 2024 Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Long Beach, I was struck by the growing prevalence of extended reality (XR) in our society. XR, an umbrella term encompassing virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR), is making significant inroads into various aspects of our lives.

Notable examples of XR are becoming increasingly visible. The Sphere in Las Vegas, with its immersive displays, showcases the potential of large-scale XR experiences. Virtual home tours have revolutionized the real estate industry, while Snapchat filters have made AR a daily reality for millions. Meta’s Quest headsets continue to push the boundaries of consumer VR. Even Facebook, recognizing the potential of this technology, rebranded itself as Meta in 2021, signaling a strong commitment to the “metaverse.”

While many desks currently feature multiple monitors, the future may look quite different. AR laptops and headsets promise to create virtual screens, potentially reducing the need for physical displays. Microsoft’s HoloLens and the rumored Apple AR/VR headset are examples of how major tech companies are investing in this vision.

After the conference, I experimented with Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses for a month. While their capabilities were impressive, including hands-free photo and video capture, I noticed that some features overlapped with voice assistants like Google Assistant. However, it’s important to note that smart glasses and voice assistants serve different purposes – the former provides visual augmentation, while the latter focuses on audio interactions.

This observation highlights a challenge in the XR industry: ensuring that new technologies offer clear value propositions to avoid being shelved. Nevertheless, using smart glasses is a form of augmented intelligence, a subset of artificial intelligence that focuses on enhancing human capabilities rather than replacing them. This concept promotes a collaborative partnership between humans and AI technologies, aiming to assist in decision-making and problem-solving.

XR is not limited to personal use. Industries such as healthcare, education, and manufacturing are exploring its potential. In healthcare, AR is being used for surgical planning and guidance. In education, VR field trips are making immersive learning experiences possible. Manufacturing companies are using AR for complex assembly processes and remote expert assistance.

However, the widespread adoption of XR faces challenges. Privacy concerns, particularly around data collection from AR devices, need to be addressed. Technological limitations, such as battery life and processing power, are ongoing issues. Social acceptance of wearable XR devices in public spaces remains a hurdle.

Despite these challenges, the collaborative nature of XR makes us all integral to the future of technology. As XR becomes more common, it promises to revolutionize how we interact with both digital and physical worlds. From enhancing workplace productivity to transforming entertainment experiences, XR has the potential to reshape numerous aspects of our daily lives in the coming years.

As we move forward, it’s crucial to stay informed about XR developments and consider their implications. Whether we’re early adopters or cautious observers, XR is a technological trend that will likely impact us all in the near future.



