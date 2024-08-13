Antioch Police Oversight Commission meeting location change

By City of Antioch

Attention Antioch Community! Venue Change for Upcoming Police Oversight Commission Meeting

In our ongoing effort to boost community engagement, we’re bringing the meeting to you!

Venue: Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way

Date: August 19th

Time: 6:30 p.m.

About the Meeting:

The Antioch Police Oversight Commission, which typically convenes at Antioch City Hall, will hold this meeting at the Antioch Community Center. Twice a year, we change locations to make our meetings more accessible and to encourage greater community participation.

The Commission’s mission is to advise the City Council and Staff on the administration of the Antioch Police Department and public safety matters. Our goal is to ensure that our policies meet national standards for constitutional policing.

Your Voice Matters! Come share your thoughts and help us shape the future of public safety in Antioch.

We look forward to seeing you there!



Antioch POC mtg 8-19-24

