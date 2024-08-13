Antioch man wanted for attempted murder, animal cruelty, more arrested

Held on $11.7 million bail, has history of arrests

By Lt. Desmond Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

Antioch Police Department officers arrested a man wanted on a laundry list of charges, including attempted murder and animal cruelty. On August 7th, at approximately 11:52 PM, an Antioch police officer was patrolling the area of Buchanan Road and Contra Loma Blvd. when he observed an Infiniti doing donuts in the intersection. As the officer approached, the car took off at a high rate of speed and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle parked about a quarter mile down the road on Cortez Court. The collision disabled the Infiniti, and the officer was able to detain the driver, who was identified as 23-year-old Francisco Javier Hernandez, Jr. of Antioch (born 9/5/2000).

The officer discovered the Infiniti was reported stolen and found that Hernandez had two arrest warrants which were obtained by Antioch Police detectives several weeks prior. One arrest warrant was for attempted murder and the other was for animal cruelty. Over the course of about three weeks, Hernandez had been on a crime spree that involved multiple shootings and stolen vehicles. See the crime details listed below.

-July 15th, 2024, shot and killed a friend’s dog during a dispute. Fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Case: 24-006208 / Location: 2300 block of Cypress Street

-July 16th, 2024, shot a person during an interrupted vehicle burglary. Fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Case: 24-006227 / Location: Lucena Way at Lopez Drive

– July 31st, 2024, shot a person during an interrupted vehicle theft. Fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Case: 24-006736 / Location: 3800 block of Rockford Drive

-August 1st, 2024, shot at a person after a dispute.

Case: 24-006756 / Location: 2201 San Jose Drive

On August 12th, Antioch Police Department detectives presented the above cases to the Contra Costa County District Attorney and the below felony criminal charges were filed against Hernandez.

Count 1) Attempted murder – Case 24-006227

Count 2) Attempted murder – Case 24-006736

Count 3) Assault with a firearm – Case 24-006756

Count 4) Animal cruelty – Case 24-006208

Count 5) Vehicle theft – Case 24-007002

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot-four-inch tall, 200-pound Hernandez is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility on $11.7 million bail. His next court appearance is scheduled of August 27 at 1:30 PM in Superior Court Dept. 03.

According to localcrimenews.com, Hernandez was arrested in March 2019 by Antioch PD for driving without a license, in October 2022 for shooting at an inhabited dwelling, vehicle, etc., carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm when not the registered owner. He was again arrested twice on the same day, April 5, 2024, by Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department and Antioch PD for receiving stolen property – motor vehicle.

If you have any further information regarding these crimes, please contact Detective Cole Shaffer at (925)779-6944 or by email cshaffer@antiochca.gov.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.