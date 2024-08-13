«
Annual Antioch Hot August Cruise Night in Rivertown Saturday Aug. 17

By Celebrate Antioch Foundation

This Annual Event is Super Fun! Cruise Downtown Antioch 5pm – 9pm All our downtown restaurants and stores will be open so come grab a bite to eat and enjoy the show. A lot of beautiful classic cars, great music and food! Come join the fun!

This is a Celebrate Antioch Foundation & Rivertown Merchants event, for more information visit www.celebrateantioch.org.


