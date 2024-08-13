Payton Perspective: Antioch Council must wait until after the election to hire new city manager

In the City where “Opportunity Lives”, give the new council members the opportunity to make the decision

By Allen D. Payton

With less than 90 days until the election on November 5th when two new Antioch City Council members will be elected and a new mayor could be elected, it’s too late for the current council to make the decision to hire the new, permanent city manager.

District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica is running for county supervisor instead of re-election and District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock can’t run for re-election because she was gerrymandered out of her district by the council majority in 2022. Plus, Mayor Lamar Hernández-Thorpe is running for re-election while facing a formidable challenger in former city manager, Ron Bernal who could very possibly win.

Why should those three council members help choose the city manager who the three new council members would be working with for the next four years? The answer simply is, they shouldn’t. Plus, both Barbanica and Ogorchock have stated they agree the next council should make the decision. He said on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, “That has always been my stance.”

What if the new council majority doesn’t click with the new city manager? They would be forced to work with the person or terminate the contract costing the City and wasting taxpayer funds by paying the severance, which is usually 12 to 18 months of a city manager’s salary.

The one good thing, this time, is the council hired a company to conduct a nationwide search. But they waited too long to get started, after the previous city manager, Con Johnson, who was hired without a nationwide search, was promoted from acting city manager on Oct. 26th immediately before the 2022 election, placed on administrative leave on March 17, 2023, and then resigned effective July 14, 2023. Part of the challenge and delay was the council could only find one search firm to submit a bid to take on the responsibility.

The mayor and council majority could argue the point that they need to make the decision, now to comply with the six-month deadline by the county’s Civil Grand Jury from their report issued in June. But it would be the height of arrogance for the current council to make such a decision impacting the two new council members and possibly three, including a new mayor, without their input. I’m pretty sure the Grand Jury would both understand and give the new council a little more time to comply, knowing that a change in leadership and direction of the city has occurred which won’t cause more of the same concerns to the jurors.

If Hernández-Thorpe is that confident he will be re-elected, then he’ll recognize the city will be fine for a few more months operating under the day-to-day leadership of Acting City Manager and Economic Development Director Kwame Reed and limping along with an interim police chief, two other acting department heads and an acting assistant city manager, and the mayor will wait. The other two council members, Mayor Pro Tem and District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson and District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker will still be involved in the decision even after the election. If the mayor is re-elected, he too will have a say, which can occur right after the council meeting in December when the new members are given their oaths of office.

But we’ll see what the three decide and hopefully they won’t repeat their past action when they appointed the previous city manager less than two weeks before the last council election. They must give the new council the opportunity – which the City’s slogan claims, “Lives Here” – to make the decision to hire a new city manager.



Antioch logo & slogan

