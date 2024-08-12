Two-vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 4 follows calls to CHP of street racing, erratic driving

The silver Lexus following the two-vehicle rollover crash its driver caused on Hwy 4 on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Under investigation; adult female driver not wearing seatbelt

By Allen D. Payton

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Pittsburg Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2024, occurred following calls to the CHP of “street racing” and “erratic driving” and caused a traffic back up. According to CHP-Contra Costa PIO Dan Gilmore, “The crash occurred on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on Hwy 4 westbound east of Bailey Road.”

Dashcam video screenshots show the silver Lexus and a burgundy Dodge racing by another driver on Highway 4 on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. Driver chose to remain anonymous

“A Silver Lexus driven by an adult female, who was the only occupant side swiped a Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by an adult male, also a sole occupant,” he stated. “While the crash call came out, there were also calls of street racing and erratic driving by the Lexus.”

“The Lexus driver lost control and crashed into the right shoulder guardrail, it overturned and landed on its wheels and came to rest in the right shoulder,” Gilmore continued. “The driver was not seat belted.”

“The crash resulted in minor injuries and complaints of pain. Both parties were transferred to the hospital where they were expected to recover,” he added.

Con Fire and CHP personnel attend to the driver of the pickup sideswiped by the Lexus on Hwy 4, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. Photo by Allen D. Payton

Asked if it was a DUI Gilmore said, “No DUI is suspected.” Asked if the driver of the Lexus was arrested he stated, “Results are pending the investigation which is still ongoing.”

A driver on Hwy 4 at the time shared dashcam video and screenshots showing the Lexus and a Dodge passing by. The driver wrote, “Here is the video of the silver Lexus and burgundy Dodge.”

Check back later for any updates to this report.



Silver Lexus following rollover crash on 081124





Emergency personnel help driver of pickup on 08-11-24





Silver Lexus & burgundy Dodge racing Hwy 4 081124

