Op-Ed: DeSaulnier’s opponent Piccinini responds to his comments about Chevron’s departure

Challenger Katherine Piccinini (Source: campaign) disagrees with incumbent Mark DeSaulnier (Source: campaign) on his views about Chevron and their headquarters move from San Ramon to Texas.

By Katherine Piccinini

My pledge to the people of Contra Costa District 10 is to be Putting the People First. The incumbent has made it very clear, as Chevron prepares to leave San Ramon for Texas, he, the incumbent, is putting state and federal policies first. (See related article)

When we think of a large company moving away from its long-term home area, there are many challenges to be considered, such as: loss of revenue from the move, stress of relocating families, children’s emotional and educational issues and the strain on families having to start over. In the incumbents’ words, “I hope as Chevron relocates their corporate facilities, they will keep California’s climate goals in mind.” Really? With all the overwhelming human factors involved, the executives should keep our state’s climate goals in mind. Again, really?

Chevron’s achievements in pursuing and investing in alternative energy sources was have been well defined touching on areas of solar, wind, biofuel, geothermal and hydrogen. Have these pursuits been unacceptable? This is all part of reducing so-called “greenhouse emissions” as we continue to rely on naturally formed, carbon-based oil, often referred to as fossil fuels. Chevron has been at odds with California State regulators and politicians over fossil fuels and climate change for years. Because they want Chevron to be a diverse energy company investing in clean renewable energy does not mean that Chevron has not put forth great alternatives. California is considered to be one of the most progressive energy states but, we shouldn’t allow “cancel culture” to override reasonable considerations.

And that is the problem. It is California policies that are driving residents and companies elsewhere. This move was known since 2022. Chevron has been in California for 140 years and in San Ramon since 2002. Chevron cited that California policies have hurt consumers, and they feel this is not good for the economy so they will seek greener pastures. Also, there appears to be something more ominous on the horizon as California’s Energy Commission is considering taking over oil refineries and operations in the Golden State. May that be the bigger threat to Chevron and possibly other private industries?

We will miss this “oil giant” and all that it has brought to our district in stimulating the economy, jobs and stepping forward to pursue energy alternatives for our state.

Piccinini is a candidate for Congress in District 10 which includes the southern portion of Antioch and most of the cities and communities in Central and Eastern Contra Costa County.



