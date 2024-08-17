2024 East Bay Gallery Tour begins October 1st

Source: Samantha McNally

Visit 13 art galleries in Contra Costa County and Benicia for a chance to win prizes

By Samantha McNally, Main Street Arts Gallery

The Second Annual East Bay Gallery Tour has added six Benicia Art Galleries to the Tour this year! We now have 13 Art Galleries for you to visit during the month of October. You have the whole month to visit them and get your Gallery Tour postcard stamped for a chance to win a prize worth $300!

There will be a couple of smaller prizes if you don’t get to visit all of them. The winners will be chosen at random, picked from the completed postcards. The winners will get a certificate to purchase any artwork at any of the galleries in the Tour! This event is free and open to anyone who’d like to participate.

Visit any of the galleries listed below at the end of September or in October to pick up your postcard with a map and addresses of all the Art Galleries. The galleries will start stamping postcards on October 1.

The participating galleries are:

aRt Cottage 2238 Mt. Diablo Street, Concord www.artcottage.info

Bedford Gallery 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek www.bedfordgallery.org/home-bedfordnew

Benicia Art Glass 309 1st Street, Benicia www.beniciaartglass.com

Benicia Plein Air Gallery 307 First Street, Benicia www.beniciapleinair.com

Blackhawk Gallery, ADAS 3416 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville www.adas4art.org

Gallery 621​ 920 First Street, Suite 203, Benicia https://gallery621.com

HQ Gallery 333-D First Street, Benicia www.hqgallery.net

JOR Clayton Gallery 1026 Oak Street Suite 102, Clayton https://jorfineartgallery.com

The Little Art Shop 129 First Street, Benicia www.thelittleartshop.com

Main Street Arts Gallery 613 Main Street, Martinez www.mainstreetarts.net

Moraga Art Gallery 432 Center Street, Moraga www.moragaartgallery.com

NY2CA Gallery 617 1st St, Benicia https://ny2cagallery.com

Valley Art Gallery 1661 Botelho Drive, Suite 110, Walnut Creek https://valleyartgallery.org

QR code to the Google map showing locations of all galleries in the tour.

For more information visit www.mainstreetarts.net/east-bay-gallery-tour-2024.html.



Tour Map QR code





Art Gallery Tour painting Samantha McNally

