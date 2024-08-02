CHP Contra Costa area welcomes five academy graduates

Photo: CHP – Contra Costa

By CHP Contra Costa

Last week, the CHP Contra Costa Area welcomed five new officers. These Officers recently completed their @chp_academy training, and reported to the CHP Contra Costa Area Office to begin an exciting and rewarding career.

Last week they started their three-month Field Training where they will put to practice the skills learned during their time at the Academy.

The CHP is actively hiring. Visit @chpcareers for information on the application and hiring process.



CHP Contra Costa Academy grads 072524 CHP

