Antioch sideshow driver arrested, car impounded for 30 days

The sideshow driver was stopped by Antioch Police Officers, cited, arrested and his car towed and impounded for 30 days. Photos: APD

Before new ordinance banning organizers, advertisers and spectators, goes into effect at end of August

By Antioch Police Department

Reckless Driving Arrest and 30-Day Impound

On Wednesday night, July 31, 2024, Officers Mayorga and Tanguma took decisive action against dangerous sideshow activity in our community. They observed a vehicle doing donuts and driving on the wrong side of the road at East 18th Street and Evergreen Drive, putting everyone at risk. The driver was promptly stopped on Sunset Drive near Hillcrest Avenue, arrested for reckless driving, and the vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

We are committed to keeping our streets safe and free from illegal activities that endanger lives. Reckless driving is not only illegal but can have serious consequences.

Thank you to Officers Tanguma and Mayorga for their swift response and dedication to public safety! Together, we can make Antioch safer for all!

The new ordinance adopted by the Antioch City Council last month which also bans organizers, advertisers and spectators, will go into effect at the end of August giving police another tool to prevent them in Antioch. (See related articles here and here)

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



