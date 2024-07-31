Police to visit block parties between 6-9 pm

Eagleridge Park event 4-8 pm

By Antioch Police Department

National Night Out is approaching!

National Night Out (NNO) is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. NNO culminates annually, across the United States, on the first Tuesday in August. The goal of agencies and communities across the nation is to enhance relationships and bring back a true sense of community. This year, NNO will be held on Tuesday, August 6 and we will be visiting block parties around the city between 6 PM and 9 PM.

The following communities are hosting NNO block parties at the below locations:

– South Lake/ Alhambra Drive

– Sycamore Drive

– Village Point HOA

– Strasbourg Lane

– Gazelle Court

– Deer Ridge Way

– Ivy Lane

– Julpun Community Park

– Eagleridge Park

– Fallow Way

– Rivertown Apartments

If you are hosting an event and would like us to visit, please email: hansho@antiochca.gov

Eagleridge Park National Night Out Event

Organizers invite you to join them for a fun-filled afternoon at Eagleridge Park National Night Out event in Antioch, CA!

Save the date: August 6, 2024

Time: 4pm – 8pm

It’s a FREE event! Enjoy:

Free Snow Cones and snacks

Bounce Houses

Face Painting

Games

Live Musical Entertainment

Don’t miss out on the excitement! Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable evening of community celebration. See you there!

Eagleridge Park is located on Eagleridge Drive and Greystone Drive.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



