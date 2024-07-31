Antioch homeowner shot during attempted car theft Wednesday

Police seek suspect

By Allen D. Payton

According to Antioch Police Lt. Matt Koch, “Officers responded at 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to the 3800 block of Rockford Drive on a report of a male trying to steal a vehicle in front of a homeowner’s residence who came out to confront the suspect. There was some sort of altercation between the homeowner and the suspect, and the suspect shot the homeowner. He received non-life-threatening injuries.”

The case is still under investigation and the suspect has not yet been apprehended,” Koch added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antioch Police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.