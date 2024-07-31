Police arrest suspected double vehicle thief in Antioch Wednesday

An Antioch Police vehicle attemps to disable the stolen pickup on Wednesday afternoon, July 31, 2024. Screenshots of video posted on Next Door. (Source chose to remain anonymous)

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch Police arrested a suspected double car thief Wednesday afternoon while the man first on foot, then during a slow chase near Lake Alhambra.

According to Lt. Matt Koch, “Officers were following up with an occupied stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Grangnelli Avenue. Officers went to make contact with the 36-year-old driver, he bailed, fled on foot and ran over to North Lake Drive where he got into another pickup truck.

“As officers were contacting him in the truck he tried to flee from officers, again. Ultimately a marked police car tried to disable the pickup truck and the driver took the officers on a slow-speed chase,” Koch continued. “The suspect was ultimately apprehended on Plymouth Lane, taken into custody and later booked into county jail.”

See video on the Antioch Herald Facebook page.



APD vehicle vs pickup 07-31-24 Next Door

