In Memoriam: Antioch native Chris Williams passes at 59

Antioch High graduate, worked as a carpenter, fabricator; passed a few weeks after his wife, Patricia

Joint services Monday, August 5th

Christopher was born on March 8, 1965, at Delta Memorial Hospital in Antioch, California, to Donald and LaVerne Williams. He spent his life in Antioch, growing up with his siblings Craig, Jeff and Robin. A graduate of Antioch High School, Chris worked as a carpenter and fabricator. He also spent some time as a caregiver to his dear mother, LaVerne, who held a special place in his heart. Known for his generosity and love for home projects, he was a passionate fan of the San Francisco Giants, Oakland Raiders, and Golden State Warriors.

On March 4, 2017, Chris married Patricia Lozano in a beautiful ceremony at Lake Tahoe. Together, they shared seven children, 17 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Chris and Patricia enjoyed attending concerts, sports games, playing darts, visiting Lake Tahoe, and family events. They shared a love for their four Chihuahuas and spent many weekends enjoying their backyard, swimming, singing karaoke, or visiting local water parks with their younger grandchildren. Chris made the best of everything and truly enjoyed living life to the fullest.

Patricia and Chris, a beloved couple, passed away within a span of just over a month, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Chris is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Lynn Williams; his parents, LaVerne and Donald Williams; and his brother, Jeff Williams. He is survived by his brother, Jeff Williams; his sister, Robin Williams; and a large, loving family, including his Children Melyssa Harris and Mathilda Brown (John), Kristian Leseberg (Eric), Patrick Lozano, Ginaya Cornel (Armando), Jessica Cobos (Gabe), and Marcus Lucarelli. He is also survived by his grandchildren Stephanie Vazquez, Ginaya Coronel, Armando Jr. Coronel, Kristian Coronel, Gabrial Cobos, Alesandra Cobos, Bentley Harris, Alexa Harris, Luke Brown, Nova Brown, Fayth Brown, Allister Brown, Ainley Brown, Addyson Brown, and Kayedince Brown, as well as his great-grandchildren Melena Cobos and Jessie Cobos, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 5th at 10:30 AM at Memory Gardens, located at 2011 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord, CA 94520. A reception will follow at Smith’s Landing. All are welcome to join in celebrating the life of this wonderful man who touched so many lives with his kindness and love.

Chris will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends forever.



