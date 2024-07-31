In Memoriam: Longtime Antioch resident Patricia Williams passes at 67

Raised in Bay Point, Pacifica High School graduate; passed a few weeks before her husband, Chris

Joint services Monday, August 5th

Patricia Lynn Williams, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on June 2, 2024. Patricia was born on August 25, 1956, at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek, California, to Herman William and Jessie Marie Henly.

Raised in Bay Point, California, Patricia grew up with her siblings Deborah, William, Ronald, and Kenneth, and attended Pacifica High School. She loved her family deeply, spending much of her time with her children and grandchildren. Patricia had a passion for cooking and preparing meals for family gatherings, swimming, playing video games, braiding hair, and giving her time to her grandchildren, who adored her. She also enjoyed attending concerts with her husband and children, gardening with her green thumb, and shopping at rummage sales. Patricia faced many challenges as a young, single mother but overcame them with strength and resilience, living her life on her own terms and fiercely loving her children. Her love will continue to inspire and carry on through her family.

On March 4, 2017, Patricia married Christopher Williams in a beautiful ceremony at Lake Tahoe. Together, they shared eight children, 17 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Chris and Patricia enjoyed attending concerts, sports games, playing darts, visiting Lake Tahoe, and family events. They shared a love for their four Chihuahuas and spent many weekends enjoying their backyard, swimming, singing karaoke, or visiting local water parks with their younger grandchildren. Patricia and Christopher will baptized in the summer of 2012 Rev. Austin Miles. Patricia made the best of everything and truly enjoyed living life to the fullest.

Patricia and Chris, a beloved couple, passed away within a span of just over a month, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Marie and Herman William Henly, stepson Philip Lozano and her brothers, William Henly, Ronald Henly, and Kenneth Henly. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Felciano, and a large, loving family, including her children Kristian Leseberg, (Eric), Patrick Lozano, Ginaya Cornel (Armando), Jessica Cobos (Gabe), and Marcus Lucarelli, Melyssa Harris and Mathilda Brown.(Jon) Patricia is also survived by her grandchildren Jenna Leseberg, Brent Leseberg, Stephanie Vazquez, Ginaya Coronel, Armano Jr. Coronel, Kristian Coronel, Gabrial Cobos, Alesandra Cobos, Bentley Harris, Alexa Harris, Luke Brown, Nova Brown, Fayth Brown, Allister Brown, Ainley Brown, Addyson Brown, and Kayedince Brown, as well as her great-grandchildren Melena Cobos and Jessie Cobos, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 5th at 10:30 AM at Memory Gardens, located at 2011 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord, CA 94520. A reception will follow at Smith’s Landing. All are welcome to join in celebrating the life of this wonderful woman who touched so many lives with her kindness and love.

Patricia will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.



Patricia Lynn Williams obit photo & dates

