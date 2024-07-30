CHP needs help ID’g driver in major injury Hwy 4 hit-and-run crash in Antioch Sunday

Four female passengers taken to local hospitals, one airlifted

By CHP Contra Costa

WE NEED YOUR HELP:

Major injury Hit-and-Run crash on SR-4 westbound in Antioch.

On Sunday afternoon, July 28th, at approximately 1:02 pm, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on SR-4 westbound, just north of Lone Tree Way in Antioch.

At this location, an adult male was driving a burgundy Toyota Tacoma, occupied by himself and four other adult female passengers. At the same time and location, an unknown driver was traveling in an unknown dark pickup truck, with a trailer in tow, directly to the right of the Tacoma in the number two lane. The dark pickup made an unsafe lane change into the number one lane and crashed into the right side of the Tacoma. This crash caused the driver of the Tacoma to lose control. The Tacoma subsequently veered left and traveled into the grassy center divider where it overturned multiple times. The dark pickup truck was last seen fleeing the area on SR-4 westbound.

While the driver of the Tacoma was uninjured, the four passengers were injured from the crash, some seriously. One was airlifted to the hospital and the other three were transported by ambulance. All are expected to make full recoveries.

Upon initial investigation it was determined all occupants within the Tacoma were properly seat-belted. It is unknown whether the driver of the dark pickup truck was seat-belted during the crash and it is unknown if the crash is DUI related.

Asked for an update on a possible suspect, CHP-Contra Costa PIO Dan Gilmore said, “We’ve had a couple people reaching out. But no major leads and no one in custody, yet.”

This crash is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed the crash, the events leading up to, or has information/dash-cam footage of the crash/suspect, please contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez, (925) 646-4980 or email your contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



CHP We Need Your Help

