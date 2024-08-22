22 new bike turnouts completed at Mount Diablo State Park

Aerial video screenshots of a new bike turnout on Mt. Diablo. Source: CA State Parks Foundation

Memory of local cyclist Joe Shami inspired community to improve safety for bicyclists and motorists

Paid for with public and private funds

By Annette Majerowicz, Communications Consultant, Full Court Press Communications for the California State Parks Foundation

Mount Diablo, CA – California State Parks Foundation, on Friday, celebrated the completion of 22 new bike turnouts at Mount Diablo State Park. There are now a total of 67 bike turnouts in the park. Bike turnouts allow bicyclists, who move at slower speeds as they pedal uphill, to pull out of the main traffic lane into their own lane so that vehicles can pass safely.

The new turnouts were inspired by the memory of Joe Shami who was a passionate advocate for increasing safety for bicyclists and cars at Mount Diablo State Park. Known by locals as “The Legend of Mount Diablo,” Joe’s passion for Mount Diablo State Park and cycling was exemplified by over a decade of weekly trips up the mountain well into his 80s.

“Tragically, Joe was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Lafayette,” said Randy Widera, Director of Programs of the California State Parks Foundation. “Although he is not with us today, Joe left a special gift in his will to California State Parks Foundation. This gift helped make these additional bike turnouts on Mount Diablo possible. We know Joe would be pleased that his generous gift is making Mount Diablo safer for bicyclists to enjoy.”

Two of the 22 new Mt. Diablo bike turnouts. Source: CA State Parks Foundation

California State Parks, California State Parks Foundation, and Mount Diablo Cyclists partnered to build the new bike turnouts. A total of $927,000 was raised for the project.

For many years, cycling at Mount Diablo State Park has been a popular — but dangerous — activity. From 2010 to 2014, there were an average of 23 car and bike collisions per year. According to California State Park officials, this also frequently resulted in road rage showdowns between drivers and riders. After the first turnouts were created, collisions dropped to three accidents in two years, and road rage significantly diminished.

In an incredible show of dedication to this work, California State Parks allocated the same amount as Joe’s gift from the department’s annual roads allocation funding to this project. Taking this initial funding as a challenge, a passionate group of volunteers comprised of Alan Kalin, Mark Dedon, and Ted Trambley spent four months doing outreach in the park and at Peet’s Coffee in Danville with locals, cyclists, and visitors to raise additional funds.

“The new bike turnouts on Mount Diablo are a testament to Joe Shami’s inspirational life,” said Mark Dedon, Mt. Diablo Cyclists leadership team member. “The community understands the importance of the new turnouts for the safety of both bicyclists and motorists. People we spoke with were happy to contribute to make these turnouts a reality.”

Through their efforts and with the support of California State Parks Foundation, they inspired over 300 individuals, organizations, and companies to donate the additional funding needed to make the bike turnouts possible. (See brief bike turnout video)

About Mount Diablo State Park

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area to the east of Walnut Creek, people have been drawn for generations to Mount Diablo for its spectacular views from the summit which extend over 100 miles in all directions on a clear day. Visitors have been attracted by the complex geology that has created amazing rock formations such as the “wind caves” at Rock City, and by the mountain’s variety of habitats which are home to over 600 species of plants and an amazing array of wildlife such as butterflies, bats and birds of prey, tarantulas, bobcats, lizards, snakes and deer.

In 2021 Mount Diablo celebrated its 100th year as a State Park. Though 100 years is a long history as a park, the importance of Mount Diablo was recognized long before that. For thousands of years Native Americans were the caretakers of this land. Many groups considered and treated the mountain as a sacred place and continue to do so today.

Since becoming a park in 1921, Mount Diablo has been protected as a natural area, and over the past 100 years the park has grown from only a few hundred acres to over 20,000 acres. Today it is a destination for those who would like to view wildlife and wildflowers, experience beautiful views, hike, camp, picnic, run, cycle, climb, ride horses, or gaze at the stars.



