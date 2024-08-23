Contra Costa County Probation seeks applicants for Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council

By Isiah Thompson, Departmental Community & Media Relations Coordinator, Contra Costa County Probation Department

Martinez, CA – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants interested in serving on its 20-member Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council (JJCC). Regular meetings of the Council and other standing committees are held at least quarterly based on a schedule adopted by the Council; that schedule may be changed or augmented as needed. The following positions are vacant and will be held for a two-year term:

Two (2) At-Large youth seats, 14 to 25 years old residing or working within Contra Costa County

One (1) At-Large member residing or working within Contra Costa County

The JJCC is a multi-agency advisory body that contributes to the development and implementation of a countywide juvenile justice plan. It is composed of several critical parts; including, but not limited to, an assessment of existing law enforcement, probation, education, mental health, health, social services, drugs, alcohol, and youth resources, which specifically target both at-promise, as well as system involved youth, and their families.

The JJCC will also coordinate the work of governmental and non-governmental organizations engaged in activities designed to reduce the incidence of juvenile crime and delinquency in the greater community. Further, the JJCC will develop information and intelligence sharing systems to ensure county actions are fully coordinated and equipped to provide data and appropriate outcome measures. The body is composed of the following members:

Twelve (12) Ex‐Officio Members:

Chief Probation Officer, Chair

District Attorney’s Office representative

Public Defender’s Office representative

Sheriff’s Office representative

Board of Supervisors’ representative

Employment and Human Services Department representative

Behavioral Health Services (Mental health) representative

County Alcohol and Drugs Division representative

Public Health representative

Juvenile Justice Commission Chair

City Police Department representative (rotating between Richmond, Antioch, Concord)

County Office of Education or School District representative

Eight (8) Additional Members, appointed by the Board of Supervisors:

Four At-Large members residing or working within Contra Costa County

Two Community-Based Organization representatives

Two At-Large youth, 14 to 25 years old residing or working within Contra Costa County

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, September 20. All applicants who submit by the deadline will be invited to the public interview process conducted by the Public Protection Committee. This committee will then recommend a selection of applicants for the Board of Supervisors to appoint. Interviews with the Public Protection Committee will occur October 7, and appointments with the Board of Supervisors will occur on October 22.

Applications can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or visiting the County webpage at http://www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418/. Completed applications should be emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us or mailed to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office at 1025 Escobar Street, 1st Floor, Martinez, CA 94553.



CC Probation & CoCoCounty Seal

