Six Antioch Police officer recruits to enter academy Monday

Six new Antioch Police Officer Recruits meet with department leaders on Wed. July 3, 2024, before entering the academy next Monday. Photos by APD

Chief Addington honors former CSO and new recruit Jose Collazo with CHP award for stolen car recovery

By Antioch Police Department

Exciting News!!!

Chief Addington wished Recruit Officers Daniel Cabada, Jose Collazo, Brandon Michaud, Brian Rose, Zafar Sahel, and David Taylor the very best as they embark on their journey at the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Academy this Monday! These dedicated individuals will undergo six months of intensive training to become the next generation of police officers committed to keeping our community safe.

Interim Antioch Police Chief Brian Addington honors former CSO and now Police Officer Trainee Jose Callazo during the meeting. He begins the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Academy on Monday.

A special congratulations to Police Recruit Jose Collazo, who also received the prestigious CHP 10851 award! Jose, who previously served as a Community Services Officer, has shown exceptional dedication by recovering a significant number of stolen vehicles. We’re proud to see him advance in his career and join the ranks as a full-fledged police officer.

