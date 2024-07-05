East Bay park closures extended through Friday, July 5

Swim facilities, shoreline regional parks remain open

Some hills and inland East Bay Regional Parks closed due to extreme fire conditions and excessive heat

Weather Service extends Red Flag , Excessive Heat Warnings through Saturday, July 6

By Dave Mason, Public Information Supervisor, Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District

Parks closed Tuesday by the East Bay Regional Park District will remain closed during this week’s increased temperatures and extreme fire danger (subject to change). The National Weather Service extended a Red Flag Warning and Excessive Heat Warning through Saturday, July 6. The Park District will reassess conditions and provide additional information Friday evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that dry and windy conditions are expected, leading to extreme fire weather risks. The Park District closed the following parks/areas below on July 2.

Park Closures:

• Anthony Chabot • Bishop Ranch • Black Diamond Mines • Briones • Brushy Peak • Carquinez/Crockett Hills • Claremont Canyon • Contra Loma • Deer Valley • Dry Creek • Diablo Foothills (trails closed) • Dublin Hills • Five Canyons • Garin • Huckleberry • Las Trampas • Leona Canyon • Mission Peak • Morgan Territory • Ohlone • Pleasanton Ridge • Round Valley • Sibley • Sobrante Ridge • Sunol • Sycamore Valley • Tilden (trails closed) • Vargas Plateau • Vasco Caves • Vasco Hills • Waterbird • Wildcat Canyon

Also, Anthony Chabot Campground will be closed through the weekend. Please check www.ebparks.org/alerts-closures for the most updated information.

Swim facilities and Shoreline Regional Parks will remain open. Follow these safety rules and tips:

Avoid the hottest part of the day. If you do visit, go in the morning or early evening when it is cooler.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Wear sunscreen and lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine, which can worsen the heat’s effects on your body.

Don’t forget your pets! Carry water for them.

No smoking. Smoking is prohibited in all regional trails, parks, and shorelines.

No open fires or barbecues of any type. Gas-fueled stoves are permitted.

Stay on designated roads – no off-road driving. Heat from a vehicle’s undercarriage can start a fire.

Secure all tow chains – dragging tow chains can spark fires.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives an estimated 30 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



