Man dies, woman injured in Antioch shooting Wednesday night

By Sergeant Kristian Palma #6286, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On July 3, 2024, at approximately 11:26 PM, Antioch Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of Vineyard Drive for a report of a 58-year-old man shot near the vineyards.

When officers arrived, they located a male adult suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Antioch

Police Officers rendered medical aid until the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District took over care. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, 44-year-old female adult, later arrived at Sutter Delta Medical Hospital. The second victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek in critical condition.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released. The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification to the next of kin. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective John Cox at (925) 481-8147 or by emailing Jcox@antiochca.gov.