Following chase car used in Manteca business armed robbery leads to arrests in Antioch

Following chase, a vehicle identified in a Manteca armed robbery was stopped, driver and passenger arrested for an outstanding warrant, drugs on June 27, 2024. Photo: APD

30-year-old man from Oakland wanted in Napa, has history of arrests

Manteca Police search Antioch home, but make no arrests, yet

By Allen D. Payton

A post on the Antioch Police Department’s Facebook page on Thursday, June 27, 2024, announced the arrest of two suspects wanted for the armed robbery of a business in Manteca.

It reads, “Collaboration and dedication to keeping our communities safe. Antioch PD officers assisted Manteca Police Department with the arrest of two people wanted for an armed robbery of a business.

The suspects led our officers on a brief chase this afternoon, but they didn’t get far. Our officers safely detained the two suspects. Thanks to our strong partnerships with our allied agencies, we are getting violent criminals off our streets.”

However, according to Manteca Police Sergeant Steven Beermann, “There was no arrest for the robbery. There was a drug offense arrest that our officers handled.”

A press release from Manteca PD on Monday, July 1st, announced, “Two masked suspects, armed with firearms, robbed the Manteca Verizon Store – at 190 Commerce Avenue – about 10:41 AM on June 26, 2024. The gun was pointed at the employees and customers as they were forced into a back room. Multiple cellular phones were taken from a safe. Witnesses provided immediate tips to officers which led to follow-up investigation in Antioch, CA on June 27, 2024.

The suspects were described as both being Black male adults, 20-25 years-old, and wearing masks.

Witness information led to a residence in Antioch and the suspect car. A search warrant was executed at the residence and people associated with the car were interviewed and released.

Manteca Police Department Detectives are currently continuing the investigation and more information will be available if an arrest is made.

The case number is 24-002886. The Lead Detective is Garret Morrison. Call the Manteca Police Department if you have witness information or can supply a tip to help solve this case: 209.456.8101.”

Later, Antioch Police Sgt. Kristian Palma clarified what had occurred.

“As far as the arrests we made they weren’t in relation to Manteca’s robbery investigation,” he stated. “The vehicle was related to it. Our arrests were based on the driver for an outstanding warrant from another county and the passenger was arrested and cite released at the scene for narcotics violations.”

The warrant for the driver, Terrance Deandre Fontenette, age 30 (born 6/6/94), of Oakland, was from Napa County.

“The vehicle itself was connected to the robbery, but the people inside, we don’t know if they were connected to the robbery,” Palma continued. “Manteca did come out and do their own search warrant at the home in the 4500 block of Wagon Trail Way. We were not there.”

“They identified the car involved in the Manteca robbery. It was found in Antioch and a stop was made on it. That information was provided to Manteca,” the Antioch Police sergeant added. “We don’t know, yet if they were the same suspects from the armed robbery in Manteca.”

According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, the six-foot, one-inch tall, 165-pound, Fontenette is African American, was transferred from jail in Contra Costa County on Friday, June 28 and is being held in the Napa County Jail on $25,000 bail.

According to localcrimenews.com, he has a history of arrests dating back to 2014 by Oakland PD, Oakland CHP and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department for crimes including four times for vehicle theft, plus, grand theft, burglary, receiving or concealing stolen property, gun violations, hit-and-run resulting in property damage and conspiracy to commit a crime.



Chase & arrests 06-27-24 APD

