Former Antioch Rotary leader joins board of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Lindy Maynes-Kolthoff. Photo: MOWDR

By Skylar Schaefer, Communications Specialist, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

WALNUT CREEK, CA – Meals on Wheels Diablo Region (MOW Diablo Region) is pleased to announce that Lindy Maynes-Kolthoff has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors. Maynes-Kolthoff has a close relationship with MOW Diablo Region as a volunteer for the Breakfast Bag Program.

Maynes-Kolthoff spent over 35 years serving students in higher education at both the university and community college levels. As the Executive Director of the Los Medanos College Foundation, she was active in her East Contra Costa County area as a member of the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce, member of the Industrial Association of Contra Costa County, was presented with a Proclamation honoring her volunteer work in the City of Pittsburg and served 21 years on the Board of Directors for the Rotary Club of Antioch. Maynes-Kolthoff currently serves on the Board of Directors of Delta Advocacy Foundation as the Grants Chair.

In addition to her volunteering for MOW Diablo Region, Maynes-Kolthoff has personal experience with the organization. Her father volunteered forty years ago and said that it was the best job he ever had. Ten years ago, when her father-in-law needed services, she says that the meal deliveries literally saved his life.

When reached for comment about her new position Maynes-Kolthoff said, “I’ve been volunteering for about two years, now and I deliver breakfast bags to clients in Antioch. Then I substitute, here in Pittsburg when they need a driver.”

“Board Chairman Tim Argenti (formerly of Republic Services) is the one who asked if I’d be willing to serve on the board and I said, ‘sure’,” she stated. “I enjoy volunteering because I think it’s important to support our seniors in our communities. I’m more than happy to, now serve on the board.”

“I’m very humbled to be a part of this amazing organization,” Maynes-Kolthoff added.

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region’s mission is to keep seniors nourished, safe, less isolated, and independent for as long as possible. MOW Diablo Region is the only Meals on Wheels that delivers both meals and supportive services to the entire county. In addition to home delivered meals, the organization provides breakfast bags, grocery bags, cultural cuisine, cafés, fall prevention, friendly visitors, callers, and helpers, case management, and exercise classes. All services are free of charge. To learn more about services, volunteering, or donating, visit mowdiabloregion.org.

About Meals on Wheels Diablo Region:

For more than 50 years, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region has improved the lives of vulnerable seniors in Contra Costa County by delivering nutritious meals and supportive services that allow seniors to remain in their homes safely and with dignity. Programs include home-delivered meals, Breakfast Bags, Grocery Bags, Fall Prevention, Cafés, Care Management, Friendly Visitors, Health and Wellness, and more.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.



