Antioch Unified School District Job Fair July 9

We are a unified school district serving more than 16,150 students in grades K -12. We have thirteen elementary schools, four middle schools, two comprehensive high schools, three specialized high schools, two alternative high schools and one K-8 school. We also offer a home schooling program, adult education courses and other unique programs to fit the needs of all students. Our school district employs approximately 1,100 certificated and nearly 900 classified employees.

Antioch Unified School District is centrally located in the East Bay and provides ready access to scenic mountains, waterfronts, wine country, historical sites and the Pacific Ocean. Antioch is known as the “Gateway to the Delta” and is one of California’s oldest cities, with a diverse community of approximately 100,000.

See certificated and other positions with job descriptions for each at Antioch Unified School District (edjoin.org).



AUSD Job Fair July 9th

