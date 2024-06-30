Celebrate Independence Day at Monica’s Riverview Thursday, July 4th

Live entertainment and the best seats for the fireworks show over the river

Come celebrate America’s Independence Day with us this Thursday, July 4th!! Monica’s Riverview will be open ALL DAY!!!

Brunch and lunch menu ’til 5pm. Cuco’s Tacos on the river side from 4-9 pm!

Ariel Marin and band. Source: Ariel Marin Music

Entertainment starts at 2:30 pm

Old School DJs 2:30-5:30 pm

Ariel Marin Music with Full Motown Band 5:30-8:30 pm

Exclusive outdoor seating on the river to view the fireworks!!

Entry is $10 for adults $5 for kids, includes beverage ticket

Monica’s Riverview is located at 1 I (eye) Street on the pier in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For menu and more information see www.visitmonica’s.com.

