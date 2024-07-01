Coyote warning for East Bay parks

Source: EBRPD

As visitation to East Bay Regional Parks increases in warmer months, encounters with coyotes become more common. Coyotes are native to California and are found in various wildland habitats, as well as in rural and urban areas. They hold cultural and ecological importance throughout the state.

Coyote parents are active and protective of den sites from spring through fall, when new pups are born. It is a normal reaction for them to run away when spotted, although some have become used to human presence and will continue their activities while being watched. Visitors are encouraged to keep coyote safety precautions in mind when visiting Regional Parks throughout the year.

Coyote Safety Tips

Avoid hiking alone so you have help in case of emergency.

Keep children and pets nearby; keep your dog(s) on a leash.

Be aware of your surroundings as you walk, jog, or ride.

Stay on trails.

Never attempt to feed a coyote.

What To Do If You See a Coyote

Keep an eye on the coyote and observe from afar. Do not approach or engage with the coyote; walk away calmly and leave the area quickly. Do not run. If you have small children, keep them close by. If you have a small dog, keep them on a leash.

What To Do If Approached By A Coyote

Rarely, a coyote may approach you. If a coyote moves within 50 feet and does not go away on its own, encourage the coyote to move away to help it retain a natural fear of humans.

Be as big and loud as possible; shout in a deep, loud, and aggressive voice.

Wave your arms.

Keep dogs and children nearby.

Maintain eye contact, which can make coyotes uncomfortable and timid.

If the coyote continues to approach, do not run or turn your back on the coyote but continue to exaggerate the above gestures while backing away slowly.

Help protect all wildlife and their environment. Never feed, approach, or pet wild animals. For emergencies, contact 911 or the East Bay Regional Park District Public Safety line (510) 881-1833, 24 hours a day.

For more information, visit www.ebparks.org/safety.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives an estimated 30 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Coyote EBRPD

