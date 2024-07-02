Antioch July 4th parade cancelled following excessive heat warning

Source: City of Antioch

Live entertainment, dunk tank and fireworks will happen

Activities begin at 6:00 p.m.

Watch the Dunk Tank Fundraiser Livestream on Instagram @antiochrec_ca

After announcing earlier Tuesday, July 2, 2024, that the annual July 4th “parade and festivities are moving forward as planned” as of 6:05 p.m., the City of Antioch changed course and issued cancelled the parade and issued the following announcement:

The City of Antioch is cancelling the Independence Day Parade because of forecasted hot weather. The US National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey California issued an excessive heat warning and heat advisory that will remain in effect until July 9th at 11:00 p.m.

The remainder of the event will start at 6:00 p.m. in historic Rivertown. Families can enjoy rides and games along with our dunk tank fundraiser in the Kids Zone, music by Universal Soul and Foreverland, and Food Truck Thursdays by the Foodie Crew, followed by our spectacular fireworks show over the Delta at 9:15 p.m.

Thank you to our community for your patience. Please stay cool and be safe this 4th of July!”

Source: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey California issued the following Tuesday afternoon:

“An Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory is in effect now until 11 PM NEXT Tuesday. San Francisco will be under a Heat Advisory now until 7 PM Thursday. High temperatures in the upper 90s to near 110 are expected in the Excessive Heat Warning, while highs from the lower 80s to mid-90s are expected within the Heat Advisory. In addition, limited overnight cooling is expected for areas away from the immediate coast and in higher terrain. Never leave people or pets in vehicles! Limit outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening. Stay hydrated and take cooling breaks.”

As previously reported, two cooling centers plus, hydrating and misting stations in Rivertown will be provided during the celebration.

·Cooling Centers: City Hall and the Nick Rodriguez Community Center will be open as cooling centers during the event.

·Misting Stations: Stay refreshed with misting stations located throughout festivity locations.

·Hydration Stations: Free water stations will be available to keep you hydrated throughout the day.



