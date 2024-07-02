2024-25 County Assessment Roll shows over $11 billion increase in property tax base

For total of $278.83 billion, Antioch has 5th greatest amount of 19 cities with about 6% of total

“…the highest to date in Contra Costa County’s history” – Gus Kramer, County Assessor

Antioch had 3rd highest increase in assessed value at almost 5% mainly due to new homes

By Office of the Contra Costa County Assessor

The “2024-2025” Assessor’s “Close of Roll Affidavit” was signed by Gus S. Kramer, Assessor, and subscribed and sworn to the County Clerk-Recorder’s Office, on June 28, 2024. The 2024-2025 Assessment Roll has been delivered to the County Auditor, as required by law.

Source: Contra Costa County Assessor’s Office

The increase to the local tax base for 2024-2025 is over $11.16 billion. This represents a 4.17% increase in assessed value and brings the total net local assessment roll to more than $278.83 billion. The 2024-2025 assessment roll is the highest to date in Contra Costa County’s history. Of that amount $233.28 billion was from within the 19 cities and the balance within the unincorporated areas of the county.

Cities with the largest increases in assessed value include Antioch, Oakley and Martinez with increases ranging from 4.99% and 5.21% to 6.09%, respectively. San Ramon, Concord and Walnut Creek saw the lowest assessed value increases ranging from 2.97% down to 1.45%. The assessment roll now consists of 380,681 parcels, an increase of 1,239 over the previous year.

2024-25 Contra Costa County Assessment Roll increases by city. Source: CCC Assessor’s Office

Of the 19 cities in the county San Ramon has the greatest Gross Assessed Value, which includes both secured and non-secured at $28.63 billion, followed by Walnut Creek at $27.13 billion, Concord with $23.64 billion, Richmond with $21.42 billion, Danville with $18.13 billion and Antioch with $16.72 billion in assessed value.

“I would like to acknowledge and commend the employees of the Assessor’s Office for their continued dedication and hard work which resulted in the completion and delivery of the 2024-2025 assessment roll,” Kramer wrote in his annual letter to the Board of Supervisors.

UPDATE: The County Assessor explained, the increase in the assessed value in Antioch is a combination of new home developments and the resale of older homes at higher prices. “This doesn’t mean taxes are going up,” Kramer stated.

His letter and the 2024-2025 Assessment Roll Reports can be found, here.



2024-25 CCC Assessment Roll Taxable Values





2024-25 CCC Assessment Roll Increases by City





CCC seal & Property Value graphic

