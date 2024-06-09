Live Oak, Bidwell, Prospects High Schools, Antioch Adult Ed celebrate Class of 2024 graduates
By Antioch Unified School District
The crowd was loud and proud as the seniors from Live Oak High – Home of the Pegasus – walked the stage on Wednesday night, June 5, 2024,
Held in Antioch High’s Beede Auditorium, the 78 graduates were joyfully applauded as they received their diplomas. Several were also awarded scholarships.
Cheers to them all!
——————
The joyfulness was at its highest-level during Bidwell High’s graduation.
Held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Deer Valley’s theater, the nearly 75 seniors proudly received their diplomas while family and friends cheered. Several of them received special scholarships.
Wishing these hard-working Bulldogs the best on their next adventure.
——————
It was a celebratory night as students were loudly cheered during the graduation for Prospects High – home of the Hawks – and Antioch Adult Education – The Anchor to Lifelong Learning.
Held at Antioch High’s Beede Auditorium on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, several stand-out students also received scholarships.
Wishing these graduates the very best!
See more photos of each school’s graduation and celebration on the AUSD Facebook page.
The Herald congratulates all the graduates. May God bless each of you in your future!
