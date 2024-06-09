«
»

UPDATE: Let Freedom Roll – East County Juneteenth Celebration at Paradise Skate in Antioch, June 19th

UPDATE: Now featuring Stellar award-winning recording artist Lena Byrd Miles – featured on Grammy award winning albums, DJ Superb and Anthem Nights Sac.

Presented by 4ever Me Foundation, supporting the socio-emotional wellbeing of youth and young adults. For 2024 Juneteenth Vendor Registration or Donations visit 4evermefoundation | Linktree. Learn more at www.facebook.com/4evermefoundation/.


the attachments to this post:


UPDATED-EC-Juneteenth_2024


ECJuneteenth


This entry was posted on Sunday, June 9th, 2024 at 12:00 pm and is filed under Community, East County, Fairs & Festivals, History. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply