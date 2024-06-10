Annual Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show Sunday, June 16

Bring your dad to Antioch’s historic downtown and enjoy seeing the cars, plus, vendor booths, music and food from Rivertown restaurants during Celebrate Antioch Foundation’s annual Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

To participate, click on the following:

Car Show Application available at https://form.jotform.com/240678550555160

Craft Vendor Application available at https://form.jotform.com/240679443376163

To learn more about Rivertown and its merchants follow www.Facebook.com/AntiochRivertown. For more information about the Celebrate Antioch Foundation visit www.CelebrateAntioch.org.



Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show 2024

