2 Antioch men among 11 arrested for using internet to sexually exploit, abuse children

11 arrested in multi-agency Predator Operation. Photos: Oakley PD

Multi-agency effort nabs 3 others from East County, 7 total from Contra Costa, 4 other Bay Area suspects during Predator Operation; one suspect is a Boy Scouts Troop Master

By Danielle Navarro, Assistant City Manager, City of Oakley

The Oakley Police Department hosted an operation May 24 through 31 that involved identifying and arresting adults who use the internet to seek out children to sexually exploit and abuse them. This was done in conjunction with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force and it included the following agencies: Antioch, Brentwood, Pittsburg, Concord, Danville and Walnut Creek Police Departments, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, Contra Costa County Safe Streets Task Force, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Secret Service

Oakley Police Detective J. Dombrouski coordinated the operation, supported by Sergeant K. Morris, Detective B. Gill, Detective N. Pistello, Detective R. Schiff and a host of other Oakley police officers. The coordination efforts included making sure enough personnel were dedicated and in place to account for an appropriate number of takedown teams and making sure there was enough technical, forensic and investigative support to lead to a successful operation.

This operation resulted in 11 arrests of adults who established inappropriate and sexually-based online relationships with who they believed were minor children. The 11 suspects arrested attempted to physically meet up with their intended target by driving to a predesignated “meet location.” Some brought candy with them as well as sexual contraception items. One of the suspects is a known Boy Scout Troop Master; another suspect is a known behavioral therapist for children with special needs. All 11 suspects were booked into jail on felony charges.

The identities of the 11 suspects who were arrested are:

Jonathan Francisco Henriquez-Garcia, male, 32, Antioch

Humayoun Kabir, male, 60, Antioch

Anthony Joseph Taormina, male, 64, Oakley

Yerson Josue Cruz-Perez, male, 27, Pittsburg

Isaias Valdez, Jr., male, 30, Pittsburg

Jason Michael Pearson, male, 48, Concord

Daniel Mark Sigmundson, male, 51, Concord

Elio Rodriguez-Martinez, male, 29, Oakland

Ashneel Singh, male, 29, Hayward

Luis Cuevas-Morales, male, 25, Hayward

Zuhair Mukatash, male, 59, South San Francisco

“I thoroughly appreciate all of the efforts and diligence exhibited by all of the law-enforcement personnel, Deputy District Attorneys, and support staff members that resulted in the arrests of these very dangerous men, said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard. “Furthermore, I am very proud of my investigations staff who coordinated everything that went into this operation, and I am honored to be their Chief. I have always appreciated proactive, task-oriented missions. This operation ranks at the top of what I consider to be the most important type of proactive, task-oriented missions. In a very literal sense, the innocence of children was saved by the efforts that went into this operation. Knowing some of the back stories that went into these arrests, I have a very visceral feeling of disgust about the men who were arrested. I believe I speak for everybody involved in what happened when I say I fully support the prosecutors as they manage the criminal filings and cases against these men while they seek complete accountability against them. Stay safe Oakley and hold your children tight.”

Charges, Arrest History & Custody Status for Contra Costa Suspects

According to localcrimenews.com:

Henriquez-Garcia was arrested on May 29th for attempted lewd acts with a child, arranging a meeting with a child for lewd purposes and attempting to contact a minor with intent to commit an offense;

Kabir was arrested on May 30th for attempted kidnapping, attempting lewd acts with a child, arranging a meeting with a child for lewd purposes, attempting to contact a minor with intent to commit an offense and distribution or exhibition of lewd material to a minor (with prior);

Taormina was arrested on May 30th and charged with lewd acts upon a child, attempted kidnapping, attempting to contact a minor with intent to a commit offense, arrestee arranged a meeting with a person he knows to be a minor for the purpose of exposing his or her genitals;

Valdez was arrested on May 29th for lewd acts upon a child, warrants or holds only, arranging a meeting with a child for lewd purposes and attempting to contact a minor with intent to commit an offense. He was previously arrested in July 2022 by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department for vandalism – damage to property, carrying a concealed firearm upon person – pistol / revolver / other firearm and carrying a loaded firearm when not the registered owner;

Pearson was arrested on May 29 for attempt lewd acts with a child, warrants or holds only, arranging a meeting with a child for lewd purposes, attempting to contact minor with intent to commit offense. He was previously arrested in Nov. 2016 by Concord Police for battery on a spouse / cohabitant / former spouse; and

Sigmundson was arrested on May 31st for lewd acts upon a child, arranging a meeting with a child for lewd purposes and attempting to contact a minor with intent to commit an offense.

The website did not provide any information about Cruz-Perez.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office:

as of Tuesday, June 4th, Taormina and Kabir had bonded out of custody;

as of Monday, June 10th Cruz-Perez was still in custody; the five-foot, five-inch, 220-pound Valdez (born 4/6/1994) is being held on no bail at the West County Detention Facility and has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday, June 12 at 8:30 AM in Superior Court;

as of Monday, June 3rd, Pearson had bonded out of custody; and

as of Wednesday, June 5, Sigmundson had also bonded out of custody.

No online information could be found from the CC Sheriff’s Office for Henriquez-Garcia.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



