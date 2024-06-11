Lesher Foundation launches $300,000 CARE Fund for nonprofits

TV personality Ana Navarro with representatives from Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy of Richmond, CA, a recipient of Lesher Foundation grants. Source: Lesher Foundation

Special 30th anniversary fund to build resiliency, well-being for Contra Costa County organizations

WALNUT CREEK, CA…With gratitude to nonprofit organizations for their continued commitment to elevating the community, the Dean & Margaret Lesher Foundation is pleased to announce the CARE Fund. This one-time $300,000 fund marks the Lesher Foundation’s 30-year history of grantmaking and honors its community partners.

“Organizations rooted in the community are essential to addressing social problems and taking on tough issues. It’s inspiring to see the network of support Contra Costa children and families can rely on for safety, hope, joy, strength, and opportunities,” said Steve Lesher, Lesher Foundation Board President. “Our family is proud to carry forward my grandparents’ vision of enhancing the quality of life in our community, and we will continue to support our community partners for many years to come.”

The Lesher Foundation will award a limited number of one-time grants ranging from $1,000 to $15,000 to support organizational resilience and nonprofit staff well-being, providing funding for retreats, practices of care, conferences, training and coaching. Nonprofit organizations that are in Contra Costa County or directly benefit its residents and support children and families, education, and arts and culture are invited to apply. Online applications are due by July 19, 2024, and applicants will be notified by August 30, 2024.

“We know many of our nonprofits carry their mission and vision on their shoulders, and that can be a heavy weight day after day and year after year,” said Devorah Levine, Executive Director of the Lesher Foundation. “The CARE Fund supports the strength and wisdom of the nonprofit sector and recognizes the essential need to focus on the care and well-being of staff and organizational resilience.”

The Dean & Margaret Lesher Foundation has a clear and simple mission—to enhance the quality of life for all residents of Contra Costa County. Founded in 1989 by the late Dean Lesher and his wife Margaret, the Lesher Foundation continues to uphold this value, giving more than $100 million in grants to programs benefitting children and families, particularly those in underserved and low-income areas.

For more information, visit lesherfoundation.org/care-fund or call (925) 935-9988.



