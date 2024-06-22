Letter: Sister, friend want justice for Angela Fierro who died in 2023 Antioch car accident

Angela Priscilla Fierro died in a fatal collision in Antioch on July 6, 2023. Herald file photos.

While passenger in car driven recklessly by ex-boyfriend she had a restraining order against

Antioch PD investigating, submitting to DA for review

Dear Antioch Herald,

I am writing to you with a heavy heart and a plea for justice. Angela Fierro, a 20-year-old resident of Antioch, tragically lost her life in a car accident on July 6, 2023. This was no ordinary accident; it was a preventable tragedy that has left a family grieving and a community in shock.

Angela was not just a statistic; she was a daughter, a friend, and a mother to a one-year-old child. Her life was cut short due to the reckless actions of another—a person who should have never been behind the wheel. Angela had a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, who, despite this legal barrier, forced his way into her vehicle and drove it recklessly until it crashed.

The details of the incident are harrowing. Angela was fighting for her life, without a seatbelt, as she struggled against the man who had no right to be there. Her friend, a passenger in the car, sustained severe injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle involved also suffered from the collision¹. Yet, the man responsible for this chaos walked away without immediate consequences.

We turn to you, Antioch Herald, to help us amplify our call for justice. Angela’s story deserves to be heard, and her family’s plea for accountability must not go unanswered. We urge you to cover this story, to shed light on the circumstances that led to Angela’s untimely death, and to join us in our quest for justice.

Amidst their profound grief over Angela’s untimely departure, her family was also grappling with the emotional and financial strain of arranging her funeral. As time marches on, the Antioch Police Department remains inactive, failing to apprehend the person responsible for the accident that claimed Angela’s life. Despite the existence of a restraining order against him, and the police’s acknowledgment of his culpability in forcibly entering Angela’s vehicle—endangering her and her friend—he remains unapprehended. The delay in justice only compounds the family’s anguish and the community’s unrest.

By bringing Angela’s story into the public eye, we aim to catalyze action from the Antioch Police Department and draw attention to the lack of response and professionalism that has been displayed thus far.

In memory of Angela, we ask for your support. Please help us ensure that her passing is not in vain and that such a tragedy does not occur to another innocent life.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Bryan Cendejas-Bravo (a friend of Marisela Madrigal, Angela’s sister).

——————-

Editor’s Note: The letter was shared with Interim Antioch Police Chief Brian Addington who was asked to provide whatever details he could about the case and any investigation into the incident.

He said, “it’s still an active case and we will be submitting it to the DA for their review.”

But he couldn’t comment further on it. Mr. Cendejas-Bravo was provided that information.

Angela Fierro & vigil 7-7-23

