14 arrested in Antioch during multi-agency Vehicle Theft Suppression Enforcement

VSET participating officers meeting before the enforcement action on June 20, 2024. Photos: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, the Vehicle Theft Suppression Enforcement Team (VSET) operation in Antioch was a huge success! Here are the highlights:

14 police agencies participated with 50 officers total

115 enforcement stops conducted

10 arrests made

3 occupied stolen vehicles recovered

11 abandoned stolen vehicles found

2 firearms seized

1 dirt bike impounded

4 probation searches conducted

4 failures to yield, all resulting in arrests and no injuries

Kudos to the VSET, a dedicated CHP-Contra Costa County task force, and the 14 participating police agencies for their relentless efforts in recovering stolen vehicles and apprehending auto thieves. Each month, they bring proactive enforcement to our communities, ensuring safety and security on our roads. Let’s continue to support their efforts in keeping our streets safe!



VSET staff mtg & enforcment 06-20-24 APD

