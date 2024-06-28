Free Friday Family Movie Matinees at Antioch Library

Graphic courtesy of Antioch Library.

By Contra Costa County Library – Antioch

Beat the heat this summer with our Family Movie Matinee at the Antioch Library! We will be showing popular new releases on Friday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. Come by and enjoy the air conditioning, some popcorn, and a great film.

Generously supported by the Friends of the Antioch Library.

The Antioch Library is located at 501 W. 18th Street. For more information call (925) 757-9224 or visit https://ccclib.org/locations/1/



