Pacific Senior Care Services celebrates 10 years in business

Kelly Gonzales is the founder and owner of Pacific Senior Care Services LLC.

Started in owner’s former Antioch home, honored with awards each year

By Allen D. Payton

Having finished commercial aviation and tourism studies at Columbia College and working for an airline at an airport in Peru, Kelly Gonzales immigrated to the United States at age 19. Then after working in banking and financial services for 20 years, she wanted to pursue her passion and did that by forming Pacific Senior Care Services in 2014 using her skills to help place people into care homes.

Gonzales was particularly inspired by the care her retired Army colonel and veterinarian father needed and received in Lima, Peru after he suffered a stroke. But she couldn’t really help him living over 15 hours away by flight. Instead, Gonzales and her team have been able to fulfill the company’s slogan and mission of “Meeting Elder Needs With Love and Compassion” in Contra Costa County and the Bay Area.

“My father was the main reason I started the business,” she said.

Now her company is celebrating its 10th Anniversary in business. A former Antioch resident, Gonzales started the business in her home then opened the company’s main office in Walnut Creek.

“I thank the Lord for enabling me to fulfill my calling,” she shared. “I never thought in my life I would be doing this. Working with the right people we’ve been able to help many families in the community. It’s been a blessing. I have good people around me, our support staff, and contractors.” She thanked them and “all those who gave us leads through the years.”

“Families who we’ve helped call us later and let us know of others we can provide services to,” Gonzales stated.

The company’s short-term plans include, “opening an office in Sacramento, later this year, Lord willing, and relocate our other office from San Mateo to Redwood Shores to serve families on the peninsula,” she said.

Gonzales’ daughter, who is a Certified Medical Assistant and attended Diablo Valley College, and now in the process of earning her nursing designation, works with her making it a family-operated business.

“We are also forming a homecare agency with partners in the industry,” she continued. They plan to also offer that service in the Sacramento area and San Mateo County.

Gonzales’ and Pacific Senior Care Services were chosen to represent the National Long Term Care Planning Council to create a team in the Bay Area.

“The San Francisco Bay Elder Planning Council was created to help solve critical aging issues and planning for the final years by providing a free central source of information, with senior advisors and professionals within our network,” she shared. “Guiding family members seeking help for their loved ones is the main focus. Another purpose of our planning council is to encourage people to prepare for the future needs for aging services.”

Awards & Honors

Under Gonzales’ leadership Pacific Senior Care Services PSCS) has also been honored with several awards through the year, including being named one of the 2024 Best Full Service Senior Care Providers in California by Global Health & Pharma Magazine, Social Care Awards.

Last year the company was honored in the California Business Awards 2023 as a Leading Provider of Senior Care Services – Northern California by the New World Report and in 2017 and 2022 PSCS was honored for Excellence in Customer Service by City Beat News.

The company has been honored with other awards every year they’ve been in business.

For more information about Pacific Senior Care Services visit their website www.pacificseniorcareservices.net.



Kelly Gonzales & PSCS logo

