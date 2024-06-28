Body of 44-year-old homeless Antioch man found in wetlands identified

Antioch Police officers investigate in the Corteva Wetlands where the body of Cleyber Cruz-Gamez was located on Monday morning, June 3, 2024. Photo courtesy of Ronn Carter, Emergency Spotlight

Police Chief says “No foul play” suspected in death of Cleyber Cruz-Gamez

By Allen D. Payton

On June 3, 2024, at about 8:40 AM, Ronn Carter reported on the Emergency Spotlight Facebook page that a body had been located in the Corteva (formerly Dow) Wetlands Preserve off W. 10th Street and west of the Antioch Marina.

Antioch Police investigated the matter and “Initial reports suggested the body was located at the old Babe Ruth fields on Auto Center Drive. However, authorities…confirmed that the body was found approximately 100 yards west of the Antioch Marina, near one of the main walking trails” inside the wetlands,” Carter wrote.

When asked by the Herald about the incident Interim Police Chief Brian Addington shared, “A man who had been staying on Corteva property was found deceased. No foul play. It’s a suspected drug overdose but pending toxicology.”

Contra Costa County Deputy Coroner Wong identified the man on Friday, June 28th, as Cleyber Cruz-Gamez, age 44, who was “presumed to be a transient in the Antioch area.” The office won’t share the results of toxicology tests, which “most likely has not been signed off by the doctor, yet,” Wong shared.

When asked if she knew Cruz-Gamez, local homeless advocate Nichole Gardner said, “Nobody downtown said anything about it, yet. That’s so sad.”

(See drone footage video) Warning: some content could be disturbing.



APD investigates body in wetlands 06-03-24 RCarter

