Deer Valley High Class of 2024 graduates celebrate on new field at Wolverine Stadium

The Deer Valley High School Class of 2024 graduates toss their caps at the end of the ceremony on Friday, June 7, 2024. Photos by Allen D. Payton

By Allen D. Payton

Following the traditional processional of Pomp and Circumstance by the Deer Valley Band, on the cool morning of Friday, January 7, 2024, the Deer Valley High School Class of 2024 enjoyed their graduation ceremony on the school’s new turf football field at Wolverine Stadium. House 2 Vice Principal Mike Green served as Master of Ceremonies. The colors were presented by the U.S. Marine Corps and the National Anthem was announced by Salutatorian Hanna Elizabeth Johnson and performed by the Deer Valley Divine Voices, led by Choral Director Georgia Friend.

DVHS Vice Principal Mike Green served again as MC and Principal Veronica McClennan speaks to her first graduating class at Deer Valley as Trustee Dr. Jag Lathan looks on during the ceremony on Friday, June 7, 2024.

First-year Principal Veronica McClennan spoke of the graduates’ collective experiences during COVID-19.

“You are a testament to what it means to be resilient,” she said. “Your freshman year was spent learning how to jump on Teams calls and maneuvering online learning platforms. You…conducted virtual labs and experienced virtual field trips.”

“As sophomores, you were able to return to campus and together you re-learned morning routines, getting up, getting dressed and getting to school on time. Some of you are still learning that one,” McClennan said to laughter.

The DVHS Class of 2024 was the first to graduate on the school’s new football field.

“No matter where your journey takes you, it is my hope your time here at Deer Valley has prepared you to go into the world with kindness and compassion, with confidence and the courage to stand in your truth.”

She then quoted Taylor Swift to groans from some of the graduates, about being clever but kind, polite but powerful. The principal concluded by quoting Tupac Shakur saying, “Life is a wheel of fortune, and it is your turn to spin it.”

any of the DVHS Class of 2024 grads decorated their caps with special messages.

Trustee Dr. Clyde Lewis spoke on behalf of the AUSD Board of Education pointing out, “You’re the first graduating class to graduate on this field. So, that is an honor.”

“The world outside these walls is vast and full of opportunities. And while the road may be uncertain, I do not doubt that very one of you is more than capable of achieving greatness,” he continued.

“As Wolverines, you are resilient, determined and passionate. You’ve learned the value of hard work and perseverance,” Lewis stated. “As you step out into the world, remember to carry those lessons with you and continue to make a positive impact wherever life may take you.”

“Congratulations, Class of 2024. The world awaits and I do not doubt you will conquer it together,” he concluded.

Trustee Dr. Clyde Lewis encourages the DVHS Class of 2022 graduates and Acting Superintendent Dr. Rob Martinez accepted the class as they listen in their school colors of teal and black.

Senior Class President Corey Hawkins then spoke to his fellow graduates saying, “We entered the doors…just four years ago and just like that we’re in our teal and black caps and gowns. We had the first Junior Prom outside of DVHS. We are the last virtual learning class of DVHS. The first ever graduating class to graduate on the completely renovated Deer Valley football field.”

“It has been an honor serving as your class president four years in a row. You just have to dream, and you will make it your reality,” he added.

Senior Class President Corey Hawkins and Valedictorian William Lee reminisce with and inspire their fellow graduates during Friday’s ceremony.

Valedictorian William Lee, who will attend UC Berkeley and study astrophysics, repeated the question of the 2022 Valedictorian. “‘What advice would you give to your past self?’ I settled on writing about taking risks,” he said. “Taking risks is necessary for growth and you have to start somewhere. I have become a confident risk taker. As a result, I have made important career connections,” Lee continued.

“Class of 2024, we stand at the precipice. I know that each and every one of you has a dream and goal for the future,” he stated. “There will come a time you will have to take a risk. Take that risk and take it confidently because you are capable of more than you can imagine.”

“Congratulations, Class of 2024,” Lee concluded.

The DVHS Class of 2024 graduates line up to receive their diplomas.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Rob Martinez then accepted the class saying, “On behalf of the Antioch Unified School District, it is my distinct honor to accept the 2024 graduating class from Deer Valley High School. Upon the recommendation of the faculty and on behalf of the Antioch Unified School District Governing Board of Education, I certify that each of you has completed the graduation requirements set forth by the…District.

The DVHS Class of 2024 graduates receive their diplomas from Trustees Lewis and Lathan and celebrate during the ceremony Friday morning, June 7, 2024.

Having completed these requirements, I confer upon each of you the high school diploma with all its rights, honors and responsibilities. Henceforth you are to be considered high school graduates and alumni of Deer Valley High School in the Antioch Unified School District. Congratulations.”

The Divine Voices then performed “A Blessing” and “It’s Hard to Say Goodbye”.

DVHS Math Department Chair Maria McClain and Math Instructor Jessika Tate conducted the Reading of the Names, as Trustees Lewis and Dr. Jag Lathan handed the graduates their diplomas. The 2023-24 Senior Class Officers were first to receive theirs.

The DVHS Class of 2024 grads celebrate as they turn their tassels.

Class President Hawkins returned to the stage to lead his classmates in the turning of their tassels, which was followed by their own cheers and those of the audience, and the tossing of their caps into the air to celebrate and say “good-bye” to high school. They filed out in a formal fashion to the music of the DVHS Band led by Music Director Ryan Carr.

The Deer Valley Divine Voices and Band performed separate numbers during the ceremony.

The Herald congratulates the Deer Valley High School Class of 2024 graduates. May God bless you in your future!



