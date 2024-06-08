«
»

Victory Outreach Antioch to host Unleashed June 22

Free Community & Family Event

Victory Outreach Antioch presents Unleashed, A Community and Family Event on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Enjoy a custom car show, free haircuts, live hip hop music concert featuring artist EGR and a food giveaway. The event will be held at Antioch City Park on the corner of A and W. 10th Streets from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

Victory Outreach Antioch is located at 2400 A Street on the corner of Rossi Street in Antioch. For more information about the church visit https://voantioch.com.


the attachments to this post:


Victory Outreach Antioch Unleashed 06-22-24


This entry was posted on Saturday, June 8th, 2024 at 11:06 am and is filed under Arts & Entertainment, Children & Families, Community, Faith. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply