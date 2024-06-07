Najee Harris’ Da Bigger Picture Foundation Youth Football Camp in Antioch June 22

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch High football standout, National Collegiate Champion with the Alabama Crimson Tide and #22 Running Back for the Pittsburg Steelers, Najee Harris will return home, Saturday, June 22, 2024, to hold his Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation Youth Football Camp in Eells Stadium at Antioch High School. The free, one-day camp for all athletes ages 6-18, is being held in partnership with the Antioch Unified School District Elementary Sports Program.

Participants must register at the dbpfoundation Instagram page.

8:00 AM Check in for Ages 6-12

12:00 PM Check in for Ages 13-18

Antioch High School is located at 700 W. 18th Street.

Formed in 2021, according to greaterthanthegame.org, Da Bigger Picture foundation is “a non-profit that focuses on assisting underserved families in reaching their potential and goals. The foundation’s hope is to provide tools and assistance to families facing challenging times. Some of the key areas of focus will be education, homelessness, addressing hunger, and utilizing sports as a platform to develop life skills.”

Learn more about Najee and his foundation at https://najee.net/.



